Driver dies in South Lanarkshire road crash

A driver has died after after a road crash in South Lanarkshire.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on Wednesday while the 46 year-old man was driving his Mercedes Sprinter van southbound on the A702 at Lamington and the vehicle lost control, leaving the road.

Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while officers carried out their investigations.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Grant Neilson from the Trunk Road Patrol Group based at Motherwell said: “Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone driving on that road shortly before the crash took place to contact our office through 101 quoting reference number 0806 of 30th May.”