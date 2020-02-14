Fare enough says bus campaign group

There has been a cautious welcome from the Biggar-based Stand Up For Our Buses campaign to Stagecoach’s decision to bolster its much criticised 101/2 Dumfries to Edinburgh route by allocating additional resources to the service.

From Monday there has been an extra bus and driver stationed in Edinburgh,meaning that, if the bus from Biggar breaks down or is delayed by traffic, the extra vehicle will be deployed to ensure that the later services run as timetabled.

Janet Moxley co-ordinator of the Stand Up for Our Buses campaign said: “It is good that Stagecoach recognises that the service on this route has not been satisfactory in recent months, and we give a cautious welcome to the measures that they propose to remedy the problem. However, it would be even better if the mechanical reliability of their buses could be improved so that there were not so many breakdowns in the first place.

“We also note that Stagecoach only proposes to station the extra bus in Edinburgh for a temporary period. We are not certain how long that period will be and what will happen at the end of it.”