Clyde Valley road to close for two weeks this

Road users are being advised to plan alternative routes with resurfacing work set to take place on A72 Clyde Valley road later this month.

The work will require a temporary closure of the stretch of the road from the B7018 Lesmahagow Road at Kirkfieldbank to the B7086 Lanark Road at Auchenheath for two weeks from Monday, May 20 to Monday, June 3.

South Lanarkshire Council head of roads and transportation, Gordon Mackay said: “I am sure everyone will appreciate the improvements to the road surface that this resurfacing work will deliver but recognise the closure of this busy stretch of road will cause some inconvenience.

“The nature of this section of road means a full closure is absolutely essential for the safety of workers and to complete the resurfacing work efficiently and to the highest standard.

“The official diversionary route will be marked but I would encourage people to plan ahead, consider route options and alternative travel arrangements for the duration of the works.”

For vehicles travelling from the Hamilton direction the diversion route will be signed via A72 Lanark Road, A71 Horsley Brae, A71, A721 and A73 and the reverse for vehicles coming from Kirkfieldbank/Lanark.

In the meantime, another important local route was under discussion on Monday night when Lanark Community Council held its monthly meeting.

The issue under discussion was the colour of the new road surface of Lanark High Street.

Council member Leonard Gray thinks that the new tarred surface, completed a few weeks ago, was too dark and too far away from the traditional Lanarkshire ‘red road’ look which once set the county apart from the rest of Scotland.

However, he told the meeting, he had been advised that the red gravel used in the old roads was no longer deemed safe as it was too easy for cars to skid on such a surface.

He did, however, note that some sideroads are still being renewed with the red surfacing.