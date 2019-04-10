The life stories of the fallen of Douglas told

A very special publication has been created in emory of the 106 servicemen from Douglas Parish, including the war dead of Crawfordjohn, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War.

On Friday in the Douglas St Bride Centre the book “The Fallen of Douglas Parish (Douglasdale) in the Great War” was launched with praise rightly being lavished on the two authors.

Military researcher Lindsay Freeland of Hamilton told the Gazette that he and co-author Morag F White of Blackwood took over one year to research, compile, write and publish this comprehensive account of these men who never returned home.

The authors of the book said that its purpose was not only to remember and honour the men who died, but to provide the family, relative, researcher or interested party with sufficient information to further their own research.

Lindsay said that the purpose of the book, in the words of Ian Hislop in his foreword to Neil Oliver’s book Not Forgotten, “is to turn the names in stone back, however briefly and incompletely, into remembered lives.”

In the volume are contains the background stories of those from the area who gave their lives plus a local history of the war from the home front.

The foreword to the book was written by Lord Douglas Home whose grandfather served in World War One.

The book is on sale at the local Heritage Centres priced £5 or order by E-mail at www.lanarkshirefhs.org.uk.