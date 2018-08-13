The good news and bad news on our trains

There is to be major disruption to Lanark-Carluke-Glasgow train services from now until the middle of October.

Rail replacement works are being carried out and most timetable changes will take place over weekends.

This Sunday, August 19, all services to Glasgow will go via Mount Florida and will not call at Cambuslang.

On Saturday, August 25 trains won’t stop at Motherwell or Shieldmuir and will call at Holytown instead. On Sunday, August 26 all train services will be replaced by buses.

Between Monday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 29 trains will not call at Wishaw and, according to ScotRail, “some” will not call at Carluke or Shieldmuir. It is suggested that passengers check with ScotRail on the exact service changes nearer to that date. On Sundays September 2, 9, 16 and 23 trains go via Mount Florida and won’t call at Cambuslang.

On Sundays between September 30 and October 14 all ScotRail can announce at the moment is that “services may run at different time from normal and journey times will be extended.”

In the meantime there was good news for train and bus users in Clyesdale with confirmation that South Lanarkshire Council is to get a £25,000 Scottish Government grant to study improvements to local bus/train connections.