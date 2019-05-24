The Cams will stand guard at base forever

Lanark’s Winston Barracks was built at the start of World War 2 to be the home to Clydesdale’s own regiment, the Cameronians.

However, it became ‘surplus to requirements’ after the ‘Cams’ disbanded in 1968 and it is now a large private housing estate.

Now the regiment is to have a permanent ‘garrison’ at the entrance to the barracks in the form of statues of the regimental badge and four Cameronian soldiers from various era’s in the unit’s long history.

On Saturday Lanark Community Development Trust and its guests were at the unveiling of the Cameronian Memorial Sculpture.

Present at the ceremony were members of The Cameronians Friends and Family Association, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, project funders, local councillors and representatives from a range of local organisations, The first phase of the project took place in November 2018, when ‘The Cameronian Roundabout’ naming ceremony took place on the site as part of Lanark’s Remembrance Weekend events.

Said a spokeswoman for the Trust : “The new memorial sculpture, along with the roundabout naming, forms a fitting tribute to the soldiers based at the Barracks and serves to highlight an important aspect of Lanark’s heritage as well as improving the visual aesthetics of one of Lanark’s main gateways for visitors.

“A booklet has also been created including information on The Cameronians and their time in Lanark whilst based at the Winston Barracks.

“There will also be a special public exhibition in The Tolbooth Heritage and Arts Centre in Lanark High Street.

“The Burgh and the Barracks” exhibition will run from now until June 1 and showcases a range of historic photographs and archive material relating to the regiment.

“The project’s two major funders are the Renewable Energy Fund and Border Biscuits.”