The battle of the Royal Burghs!

Whisper this gently in Lanark if you dare - Rutherglen is allegedly an even older Royal Burgh than it is!

However, there is an opportunity coming up for some Lanarkian revenge for this cruel twist of history.

The two Royal Burghs are being pitched against each other in the Beat the Street fitness promotion game from February 15 to March 29.

Explained an organiser: “This is a free, fun challenge where people are rewarded with points and prizes for exploring their town on foot, scooter or bicycle.

“Close to 40 special sensors called ‘Beat Boxes’ will appear across both Lanark and Rutherglen. Players tap the Beat Boxes with cards and fobs to track their journey and earn points for themselves and their team – the more Beat Boxes people swipe during a journey, the more points they earn.

“Schools and community groups across both towns will be competing against each other to see if they can travel the furthest, climb the leaderboards and win prizes of sport and fitness equipment.”

Families are encouraged to play for their local school while the wider community can create their own teams by emailing team.lanarkrutherglen@beatthestreet.me.

Beat the Street is being delivered by Intelligent Health on behalf of South Lanarkshire Council, Smarter Choices, Smarter Places and the Scottish Government. Beat the Street challanges have already been held in several British cities. Visit beatthestreet.me/lanarkrutherglen for more information.