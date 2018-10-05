The 75-year-old young farmers saddle up

Back in 1943, the sons and daughters of the Biggar area’s farmers didn’t let a little thing like a world war get in the way of forming their own club.

Now the resulting Biggar Young Farmers Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary and members past and present marked the milestone in a very practical, and for Biggar YFC typical way, raising £3,680 for good causes by undertaking a sponsored 75-mile bike ride around the Upperward.

Of the 49 starters, 28 managed to complete the ride and the cash raised has been split between Biggar’s Kello Hospital and the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institute, a farming charity.

Representatives of both beneficiaries were at the finishing line to accept their cheques from the club.

The club has expressed thanks to Atlas Hoist and Winch for sponsoring the club t-shirts which were presented to the finishers and to ALJ Work and Leisurewear for designing and creating the shirts.

A “massive” thanks has also been given to stewards and supporters on the day and, finally, thanks go to all family and friends for so generously sponsoring the riders.