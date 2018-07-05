Tesco offers summer food aid to community groups

Charities and community groups in Lanark and Carluke are being invited to receive free surplus food from Tesco this summer.

Across the UK the supermarket donates hundreds of thousands of meals to good causes each week as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare.

Community Food Connection enables 7,000 charities and community groups to pick up free food from Tesco, but many school-operated groups take a break during the summer holidays, meaning food that would normally be donated could go to waste.

To combat that, Tesco is reaching out to charities and community groups to find out how they could benefit.

For more info or to register visit fareshares wewbsite: www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go