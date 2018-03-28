Stranded in their own homes!

A small number of residents in Newbigging are accusing South Lanarkshire Council of abandoning them by stranding them in their own homes.

The group of homeowners, who live on Greens Road, are worried that the state of their access road is so potholed that an ambulance would struggle to navigate it.

Willie Young, one of the residents, explained that the road is the subject of a dispute as to who actually owns it.

Despite the fact that Greens Road is used to access a small number of council-owned properties, South Lanarkshire Council’s roads dept claim they do not own it, therefore have no responsibility for its maintenance.

Similarly, SLC’s housing department say it is not their responsibility, but their tenants have to use it to reach their council-owned properties.

Willie said: “This is a ridiculous stalemate position. Meanwhile, the road condition is deteriorating all the time as the parties try to pass the buck as to who will carry out repairs.”

Daniel Lowe, Executive Director of Housing and Technical Resources, said: “South Lanarkshire Council is aware of local residents’ concerns in relation to the condition of Greens Road in Newbigging.

“A small section of this road is within the council’s ownership. Following the recent severe weather, defects have emerged and repair work will be progressed.

“Whilst South Lanarkshire Council has no responsibility in relation to the privately-owned larger section of Greens Road, to assist local residents the council undertook a land search to identify the private owner and continues to engage with their legal representative in an effort to resolve this matter for local residents”.

Mr Young responded saying: “The claims that the winter weather has caused these problems are nothing other than a pathetic excuse. Anyone looking at the pictures of the condition of the road can see that it’s been deteriorating for months and not weeks.”