Stanmore and Carmichael pass their tests

Two very different but equally respected schools in Clydesdale have received their latest ‘Report Cards’ from HM Inspectors.

Lanark’s Stanmore House School, run by the charity Capability Scotland for youngsters with special needs, was praised for improvements made since the last inspection in November, 2017.

The Inspector said: “As a result of wide-ranging consultation with care and education staff and allied health professionals through vision and values workshops, all staff now work collaboratively to provide a happy, safe, nurturing and fun environment.

“Staff feel valued and respected and all children and young people are encouraged to achieve their potential.

“The newly-appointed executive headteacher is working very well with staff to develop a clear vision for change and improvement. The depute head teacher continues to provide effective management and leadership of the school.”

There was also a recent inspection of the South Lanarkshire Council-run mainstream Carmichael Primary School.

Its report said: “The inspection team found a highly effective headteacher who is successfully leading positive change in the school.

“The whole staff team have created a caring, supportive and nurturing ethos which enables all children to ‘shine brightly’ and enjoy success in their learning.

“The robust tracking and monitoring of children’s progress is helping to raise attainment for all learners.

”The high-quality provision for outdoor learning allows children to apply their knowledge and skills across their learning in a stimulating and exciting way.”