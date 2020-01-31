St Nicholas Burns supper

Lanark’s annual St Nicholas Church Burns Supper took place on Sunday, January 26.

Back row left to right: David Murdoch - Piper, David Dickman - Tam O Shanter, and Bill Hutton who gave the address to the haggis.

Front row left to right: Alan Paterson - haggis bearer, Stewart Houston provided The Immortal Memory, Catherine Toy gave the reply. Millar Stoddart - Chairman, Margaret Kealey provided the vocal accompaniment while Stewart Toy voiced the Toast to the Lassies. The Reverend Louise Mackay gave the vote of thanks.

Top table picture courtesy of John Prior