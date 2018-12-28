St John’s are calling for an end to arms sales

While many people were singing for peace this Christmas, members of Carluke St John’s were also calling on the UK Government to act for peace as it supports Christian Aid’s ‘Be A Peacemaker’ appeal.

With more than half of Yemen’s population on the brink of famine due to war, members of Hamilton Street Church have signed a giant Christmas card to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt urging him to suspend UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia immediately, work with all parties to cease hostilities and allow humanitarian access to those most in need.

The card, depicting a dove made out of weaponry and ammunition, will join together with others from around the country to build pressure on the UK Government to stop fuelling the arms trade and instead spend more on peacebuilding.

Minister The Rev. Elijah Obinna said: “We all have a deep longing for peace and that perhaps comes to the forefront at Christmas. But while we instinctively know that peace is essential for individuals and communities to flourish, it can be easy to overlook the role we have to play in building that peace.

“We can’t simply sing about peace at Christmas and expect it to happen, as Christians we believe we are given a task by Jesus to work towards a world where peace prevails alongside hope, dignity and respect.

“That is why we are supporting Christian Aid’s appeal this Christmas.

“They are not only supporting the work of everyday peacemakers but are also tackling the source of conflict by putting pressure on the UK Government.”

“Our hope is that we can show people affected by conflict that they are not forgotten and that together we can help build ‘peace on earth’.”

To donate to the appeal, visit www.caid.org.uk/christmas-appeal. A donation of £10 could pay for arts materials for therapy sessions for child refugees in Lebanon.