SSPCA investigation lands Kirkmuirhill man in court

A 35 year-old man, who failed to seek veterinary treatment for his cat, has been given an 18-month community payback order and a three-year ban from owning or keeping animals following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Stefan Zelan, of Hope Road, Kirkmuirhill, was sentenced at Lanark Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide veterinary treatment for his cat’s broken leg under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006, Section 19(2)(a)(b).

Commenting on the case, Scottish SPCA inspector Emma Sergeant said: “The charge was brought as Zelan failed to provide veterinary treatment to his cat, Bonnie. The black and white domestic long-haired type cat was found to be suffering from a broken leg that had been left untreated by her owner. Upon veterinary examination, x-rays showed that the fracture had started to heal and was unfortunately not able to be fixed. The decision was taken for her leg to be amputated.

“Thankfully, she made a full recovery, is pain free and is coping well on three legs. She will be kept by us until she finds her new, loving home.”