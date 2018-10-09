Spooktacular fun for all the family at Dobbies

Fun for all the fmaily at Dobbies Clyde Valley.
Fun for all the fmaily at Dobbies Clyde Valley.

The October half term will be here before we know it, bringing a much-needed break from the back to school routine.

For fun events for all the family, look no further than the UK’s leading garden centre, Dobbies.

This year’s Halloween Spooktacular promises a brilliant ‘crafternoon’ of ghoulish games, an afternoon tea with a Halloween twist and creative craft activities. Little ones who come along in their most spooktacular fancy dress will be in with a chance of winning a prize, providing the perfect memorable day out this autumn.

An ideal excuse to wrap up warm and get together with friends and loved ones, the annual celebration of bonfire night is a key event in everyone’s calendar this season.

The event takes place on Friday, November 2 at the company’s Clyde Valley centre, where you can also enjoy a fireworks evening and indulge in a choice of street food.

Visitors will also be some of the first to view the exciting new Christmas range, on display in store – plus you’ll get a special discount voucher to spend on the night.

With tickets for the fireworks display at just £3 for children and £5 for adults, why not make an evening of it and upgrade to a street food menu ticket at £6.95 for children and £9.95 for adults. Savoury options include delicious pulled pork in a pretzel bun, a smoked hotdog with fried onions and a spicy vegan chilli to name a few options. Served in the Dobbies restaurant from 5.30pm, they are the perfect winter warmers for a chilly evening.