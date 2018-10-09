Spooktacular fun for all the family at Dobbies

The October half term will be here before we know it, bringing a much-needed break from the back to school routine.

For fun events for all the family, look no further than the UK’s leading garden centre, Dobbies.

This year’s Halloween Spooktacular promises a brilliant ‘crafternoon’ of ghoulish games, an afternoon tea with a Halloween twist and creative craft activities. Little ones who come along in their most spooktacular fancy dress will be in with a chance of winning a prize, providing the perfect memorable day out this autumn.

An ideal excuse to wrap up warm and get together with friends and loved ones, the annual celebration of bonfire night is a key event in everyone’s calendar this season.

The event takes place on Friday, November 2 at the company’s Clyde Valley centre, where you can also enjoy a fireworks evening and indulge in a choice of street food.

Visitors will also be some of the first to view the exciting new Christmas range, on display in store – plus you’ll get a special discount voucher to spend on the night.

With tickets for the fireworks display at just £3 for children and £5 for adults, why not make an evening of it and upgrade to a street food menu ticket at £6.95 for children and £9.95 for adults. Savoury options include delicious pulled pork in a pretzel bun, a smoked hotdog with fried onions and a spicy vegan chilli to name a few options. Served in the Dobbies restaurant from 5.30pm, they are the perfect winter warmers for a chilly evening.