Spare a thought for those protecting us and who won’t be home for Christmas.

Members of the community are once again being asked to spare a thought for our troops on active duty this Christmas and donate a morale box with a wrapped present, an individual Christmas pudding, individual Christmas cake or a small selection packet (not box) and other goodies to cheer the lads and lassies up that will not be home for the festive season.

Regional co-ordinator for Scotland, Lynn O’Brien, said: “People have been generous over the years in donating to our morale boosting packages. Over the festive season many of our troops will not be home and some have little or no family contact and so we want to make Christmas Day a special day for everyone by sending out our special Christmas Cheer Box full of a taste of home and a present for them to open.

“Many people do not realise we will still have our Armed Forces out in Afghanistan and Iraq, The Falklands, Belize and other operational areas where we continue to provide aid.

“We also send to the Navy and the RAF who are on operations not known to the general public”.

You may also wish to hand in a Christmas card or letter with a message of support with your donation, these are as important as the contents themselves; by all means include your contact details if you wish to do so. Whilst we cannot promise a response, in most cases the recipients do write to express their thanks.

All donations may be handed into branches of Co-op Funeralcare in Lanark and Carluke,

All drop off points for other areas are listed on the web site at: www.supportoursoldiers.org.uk and we thank them for continuing their support of the charity.

Closing date for donations is Friday, November 9.