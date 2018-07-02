Soap stars at Carluke event

A Carluke woman who has raised more than £13,000 for charity in memory of her friend Ann Graham, is at it once more!

Anita Bennie has been raising funds for The Maggies Centre drop-in units for cancer patienst and their families for eight years.

And this year she’s pulled out all the stops with a cast of soap stars who will attend to lend their support to the fundraising effort.

Anita has taken to the skies in the past to raise money with a wing-walk, sky-dive and a bungee jump and this year’s nail-biting escapade is a bungee swing!

The charity fun day and memorial football match will take place on Saturday, July 14 in Moor Park, Carluke, kicking off at 11am until 4pm. There will be a selection of stalls, face painting, kids rides, mini diggers, tombola, refreshments and a whole lot more on the day.

This year’s star guests are: Anthony Quinlan who plays the part of Pete Barton from Emmerdale; Dean Fagan who is Luke from Coronation Street; Ashley Taylor Dawson from Hollyoaks and Jamie Lomas who is also known as Warren from Hollyoaks and runner-up in last year’s “I’m a Celebrity.”

Following the fun day, it all moves over to Castlehill Bowling Club for 7pm, where the evening gets off to a great start with a disco, auction and raffle, and where those attending will get the opportunity to meet the celebrity stars.

Tickets for the evening event are priced at £20, and can be obtained directly from Anita on 07738688709.