Smoothing the pathway to our scenic Falls

Visitors to New Lanark will, from now on, find the going a bit easier as they take a stroll to see the magnificent Falls of Clyde.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust, which runs the Clyde Valley National Nature Reserve, has completed a major upgrade of its pathway network through the reserve along with more information boards explaining the local flora and fauna to walkers.

A spokesman for the Trust said that the resurfaced paths and new signs “will give easier access to the area’s spectacular views and provide new information on its nature and history”. Another part of the nationally-important woodlands, Nethan Gorge Wildlife Reserve, has also seen new information panels at Upper Nethan, near Kirkmuirhill, and at the new viewpoint at Lower Nethan Wildlife Reserve near Craignethan Castle.”

These improvements have been funded through the Suez Community Trust environmental projects organisation, the Heritage Lottery Fund, South Lanarkshire LEADER rural development group and are supported by the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership (CAVLP).

Steve Blow, reserve manager, said: “Re-surfacing the paths using recycled stone helps maintain the Falls of Clyde as one of the best places to visit and explore in Scotland. The new information panels give everyone hints on what to look out for and why these places have become such fantastic havens for wildlife. The view of Nethan Gorge from the new viewpoint is amazing, especially when you think that 100 years ago there was a busy coal mine at the foot of the steep slopes that have since been reclaimed by woodland.”

Kirsten Robb, manager at CAVLP, added: “These woods provide a brilliant day out at any time of year but these recent improvements will ensure people get more out of their summer walking trips.

“These works come fast on the back of a new ‘Tracks and Signs’ trail at Falls of Clyde which will have children and adults alike becoming wildlife detectives for the day.”