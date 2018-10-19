Robyn is flying high in Canada

Highland dancer Robyn McMillan, 14 , from Forth is having a sparkling 2018 having won nine championships around the UK between March and June alone and then travelled to Calgary, Canada to compete in the Scotdance Championship.

She helped raise funds for this by saving her birthday and Christmas money and any prize money she had previously won.

While there she won the National Premiership competition, and then went on to win the Scotdance Canadian Open Championship.

During August she won the Isle of Bute Championship and was runner-up at the British Open Championship, the World Pipe Bands Championship and again at the Commonwealth Championship in Stirling.

She then took the Scottish National Championship title and won the Best Scottish Juvenile trophy at the World Championships.