The roads agency Scotland TranServ will resurface 2 kilometres of the M74 Northbound between Draffan and Lochhead, Junctions 9 to 8 next week.

The agency states: “In order for the £325k project to be completed as quickly as possible, it will be necessary to implement a weekend contraflow on the southbound carriageway from 8pm on Friday, November 23 to 6am on Monday, November 26.