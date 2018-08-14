Recruitment time for BB’s

It’s time for enrolment in Clydesdale’s various Boys Brigade companies.

In Lanark the enrolment for 5 to 16 year-olds is on Wednesday, August 29 from 6pm to 8pm in St Nicholas Church Hall. The first sessions will be that evening for Anchor Boys (5-8years) 6pm to 7pm, Junior Boys (9-10 years) and Company Section (P7 t- 16 years) 7.15pm to 8.30pm. For further information, call Captain Tom Yates on Lanark 664493.

The 4th Carluke Company Anchor Boys and Juniors also enrol on Wednesday, August 29. The Anchor Boys enrol at Kirkton Church at 6.30pm and then meet there every Wednesday from 6pm to 7.15pm, the Juniors enrolling at 6.30pm and then meet there every Wednesday 7pm - 8.45pm. Company Section enrols at the church on August 31 at 7pm and thereafter meets at Carluke Leisure Centre 7.15pm to 9.45pm each Wednesday.