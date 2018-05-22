Recruitment drive for short break carers

Could you provide a “short break” for a child or young person in a family setting?

South Lanarkshire Council is looking to recruit people who can provide breaks to young people, usually for a weekend or one or two nights during the week.

Short Break carers provide breaks to all sorts of children and play an important role in supporting families who difficult to care for their children for a range of reasons.

Chair of South Lanarkshire Council’s Social Work Resources Committee, Councillor John Bradley, said: “Short Breaks give children the opportunity to make new friends, to develop their social skills and promote their independence.

“At the same time they give children’s parents/carers the opportunity to recharge their batteries.

“They may be needed because there are difficulties in the family home but they can also be particularly beneficial for children with additional support needs, including those with a learning or physical disability.”

Short Breaks carers can be single or couples, employed or unemployed and come from a range of different backgrounds. The only specific requirements are that you must be over 21 and have a spare bedroom.

Short Breaks carers are assessed, supported and supervised through South Lanarkshire Councils’ Fostering and Adoption Service.

An open evening to provide more information is being held on Thursday, May 24 from 6.30 to 8.30pm in the Cadzow Room, Hamilton Town House, Hamilton, ML3 6HH.

For further information phone: 0303 123 1008 or email familyplacement@southlanarkshire.gov.uk