RBS announce branch reprieve

Residents in Biggar and Douglas are delighted to learn that RBS have granted their branches a temporary reprieve until the end of the year.

The banking group announced the news as we went to press that 10 branches across Scotland will no longer close as planned.

A spokesman for the bank said: “Royal Bank of Scotland has listened and engaged with customers, communities and elected representatives from all parties and will now keep ten branches open until the end of 2018 and provide an additional support package for customers across Scotland.

“At the end of the year an independent review will be carried out into the use of these branches and whether they should be kept open or not. The vast majority of these branches are in communities where there is no other Royal Bank branch within a nine mile radius.”

“As part of the package of support the Royal Bank will look to open new branches across Scotland, improve ATM accessibility for all communities affected by the closures, review opening hours of remaining branches, and work with communities to give empty branches to local community groups for free.”

Managing Director for Personal Banking, Jane Howard, said: “We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services. During this period we will monitor the level of transactions and new income at each branch and if there is a sustained and viable increase in both then we will reconsider the closure of the relevant branch as part of a full independent review.

