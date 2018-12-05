Rally call to help save Carluke town centre

The coming closure of one of Carluke High Street’s longest-established shops has sparked a call for a crisis ‘summit’ meeting on the town centre’s future.

In a unique move, both the town’s MSP and MP have issued a joint rallying call to all who wish Carluke well to come together in a rescue effort for its beleagured commercial heart.

The High Street has been under pressure for decades but the final straw appears to have been the announcement that the Carluke branch of iconic local retailers Brooks is to close in the New Year, the family firm now to concentrate on its three Lanark outlets.

In a joint statement, Clydesdale’s SNP MSP Aileen Campbell and her fellow party member, Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley, have called for a crunch meeting to stop the rot.

Said Ms Campbell: “After 165 years in the town, of course it is sad to know that Brooks will cease to be part of Carluke’s High Street.

“It has been a much valued business and employer in the town and I know it will be missed.

“However, a moment like this prompts us to think to the future. That is why I am calling for a summit to bring interested parties together to combine efforts and develop a plan for the future.

“There is lots in Carluke to be positive about, including an explicit and growing sense of pride.

Added Ms Crawley: “South Lanarkshire Council recently published an action plan to regenerate Hamilton town centre and I believe that can be a model for Carluke.

“ I look forward to working with those passionate about the town’s future, assessing the challenges ahead and working to reach solutions for the High Street.”