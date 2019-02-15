Queen of charity meets the Prince

Clydesdale’s ace cancer charity fundraiser Gill Murray was guest at not one but two palaces as she received the personal thanks for her work from Prince William.

He also expressed the thanks of the nation to the Carluke mum-of-two for her two decades of work raising an amazing £141,500 for Cancer Research with the presentation of a MBE.

The 53 year old beauty therapist has also somehow found the time to raise a further £25,000 for the childrens’ charity Action Medical Research.

Travelling to London to the presentation with husband Jim and their two daughters, the first palace Gill visited was Westminster where rural Clydesdale MP and Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell expressed his thanks and gave the Murrays a tour of parliament.

The next day it was then off to Palace No. 2 – Buckingham, that is – to be invested a Member of the British Empire by Prince William.

Gill said this week: “It was a surreal two days and I was pleased my family were with me as they have helped me with the charity work down the years. I will cherish the memories for the rest of my life.”

She praised the other enthusiastic volunteers she works with in Carluke and the rest of Clydesdale, stating she felt they deserved to share in the recognition.

Gill undertakes large and small fundraising projects when she “sees a need” and every year stages a large Cancer Research charity day in Carluke’s Kirkton church hall.

The Scottish Secretary described Gill’s ongoing charity efforts as ‘inspiring’, adding: “I’ve been greatly impressed by her energetic and untiring work for worthy causes.”