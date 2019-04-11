Public display gets personal for artist

There is still time to go and see an exhibition of the works of our area’s ‘hidden’ artists whose talents only came to light through a public-funded arts course.

The work of Lanark’s Ian Irving is among those of scores of unsung artists from throughout South Lanarkshire featured at the Colour and Line exhibition being held at Chatelherault Country Park until Sunday, April 13.

For this public show, Ian chose a very personal subject to paint, none other than his grand-daughter, depicted playing in the Clydesdale countryside.

Ian is a member of the Lanark Grammar School-based South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture Development class which has ‘sister’ courses going on at Hamilton Town House, Rutherglen Town Hall and the East Kilbride Arts Centre.

Said a spokesman for SLLC: “Our Arts Development Section develops a variety of activities and projects to make the arts more accessible to the local community.

For more information contact 1698 452 299, Email: artsdevelopment@southlanarkshireleisure.co.uk.

Added the spokesman: “The Arts Development team has a great success rate in attracting external funding from the likes of the Heritage Lottery Fund.”