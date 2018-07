A local ice cream company have ‘scooped’ a double at a prestigious competition.

New Lanark Ice Cream entered two new flavours into the Open Flavour Ice Cream Class on the first day at this year’s Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh and was delighted to win two bronze medals in this category.

The two new flavours entered were ‘Strawberries and Cream’ and ‘Black Cherry Ripple’.

