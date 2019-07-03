Prince in the park to meet queen bee

In Scotland, he’s the Duke of Rothesay while elsewhere he is known as The Prince of Wales.

Whatever his title, Prince Charles was accorded a right Royal Burgh welcome on Friday when he made a visit to Lanark’s Castlebank Park to see all the mostly voluntary work going on to return the park to how it looked around the time his mother became Queen.

The Royals were in Scotland for the Holyrood 20th anniversary celebrations and HRH delighted Castlebank volunteers and Lanark in Bloom by fitting in a visit to see not only the recently-opened Horticultural Centre but declare open the park’s new Community Apiary, it’s beehives bought through Lottery cash.

The Prince chatted to not only the leading lights of the various organisations involved in the Castlebank ‘rebirth’ but also to frontline park volunteers like Lisa Archibald who also chairs Lanark Cancer Resarch UK branch.

HRH had a personal interest in teenager Matthew Harvey who had completed a placement at Castlebank Park as part of his Prince’s Trust Team Programme.

He said later:“His Royal Highness asked me about the benefits of the course, what I enjoyed and if I thought it helped.

“I said I had struggled at school and that the Prince’s Trust course really had changed me – I didn’t expect it. It’s been a big help.”

Moving onto the Bog Garden and Fairy Dell, His Royal Highness met young people from the local Scouts and Beavers groups who regularly visit the park to enjoy outdoor activities.

On the sunniest day of the year, the royal visitor was warmly welcomed in more ways than one!

See Pages 8 and 9.