South Lanark park and ride consultation

A consultation on a park and ride strategy for all 19 railway stations in South Lanarkshire is underway.

The council is looking to find out local people’s opinion on the draft strategy by taking part in a survey. To access the survey and see the full consultative draft document, go to: https://bit.ly/2HRhPvV

The railway stations are owned and managed by Network Rail, and it is either they or the council who are responsible for car parking at all 19 of the stations.

The number of spaces has increased from 607 in 1994 to 2,425 in 2017.

There are a number of objectives for park and ride facilities which the council has identified in its Local Transport Strategy, including ensuring transport helps boost the local economy, reduces congestion, promotes accessibility and increases the number of journeys made by public transport.

A number of factors were looked at in developing the draft strategy, including existing supply, future demand, demand against current provision, as well as the suitability and feasibility of all options.

Councillor John Anderson, chairman of South Lanarkshire Council’s Community and Enterprise Committee, said: “We would like as many people as possible to take part in this consultation.

“We want to hear from the people who are using the park and ride facilities, as it is these day-to-day users who will have the most valuable feedback.

“Rail usage across South Lanarkshire continues to grow year-on-year and we have to do what we can to help as many people as possible use the network.

“Once the consultation period has ended, we will take all the comments on board and a finalised strategy will be submitted to the Community and Enterprise Committee for approval.”