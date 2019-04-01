Over 7000 locals sign EU petition

More than 7000 people from the Lanark and Hamilton East Constituency have signed the anti-Brexit petition, reported their MP this week.

The SNP’s Angela Crawley welcomed this reaction from an area which voted by over 60 per cent to remain within the European Union during the 2016 referendum.

The MP had encouraged constituents to sign the petition, stating: “There is no good form of Brexit. Analysis shows that the Prime Minister’s deal would cause a decrease in living standards and leaving without a deal would be catastrophic.”

She repeated her earlier calls for a second referendum to settle the issue and said she would vote for “The People’s Vote” when the proposal comes before the House of Commons.“

She went on: “The Prime Minister’s handling of Brexit has been a disaster. With just days to go, there is still no clarity on our future relationship with the EU.

“The fact that more than two million people have now signed this petition speaks volumes. It’s imperative that we press pause and go back to the people.

“We cannot accept the false choice between the Prime Minister’s deal or No Deal. But if parliament cannot agree on a way forward, then we will seek to revoke Article 50. Scotland did not vote for Brexit and we should not be dragged out of the EU against our will.

“The strength of feeling among my constituents and people across Scotland is becoming clearer by the day – they deserve a choice over their future.”

In the meantime, rural Clydesdale MP David Mundell has been attracting national press attention for abstaining in a Brexit vote backed by the Prime Minister, one of the few cabinet ministers to do so. He remains, however, Scots Secretary.