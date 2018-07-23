Nats blazing at blazer slur

County Buildings, where row over school clothing grants took place
County Buildings, where row over school clothing grants took place

Every schoolchild in Clydesdale could have been given a £129-a-year school clothing grant if South Lanarkshire Council’s SNP administration hadn’t voted to limit the benefit to £100.

This claim, made by the council’s Labour Group, has been totally refuted by the Nationalists, accusing Labour of being “short-sighted” and even of getting their sums wrong.

Councillor Fiona Dryburgh, Labour’s council business manager, said: “Councils and the Scottish Government have agreed a deal to deliver a School Clothing Grant of £100 to eligible pupils but the funding coming to the council exceeds what is required for a £100 grant.

“Instead of letting the council sit on that money or allocate it for other purposes, I put forward an amendment calling for the full value - £129.50 - to go into the clothing grant.

“I am deeply disappointed that the SNP and the Tories voted against this perfectly reasonable amendment.”

An SNP Spokesperson said: “The SNP took the decision to raise the school clothing grant from £50 to £75 during the budget and thanks to funding from the Scottish Government, will now increase it to £100 per pupil.

“That is double the amount Labour offered school pupils when they were in power.”

The spokesman then claimed Labour’s figures were wrong, stating: “Their latest proposal would increase the grant by £6 and in turn risk taking money away from others that are yet to join the scheme. That is not only short-sighted but it is irresponsible.”