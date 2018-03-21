MSP visits the dentist

Claudia Beamish MSP visited Lanark dentist Apco Dental during Apprenticeship week.

Claudia has long supported apprenticeships and the opportunities that they provide for employers and young people.

She commented: “I was thrilled to be able to meet these young dental nurses at Apco Dental in Lanark during this year’s apprenticeship week.

“Hearing their stories and how being able to work, earn a wage and gain real qualifications to build a career, shows just how important apprenticeships are to both young Scots and employers needing a skilled and engaged workforce.

“I met with five young adults who are all at different stages in the programme. Practice Manager Alison Nelson, herself a former apprentice, explained to me how important these employees are to the business.”