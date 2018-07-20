MP denies snub allegation from his ‘neighbour’

Neighbouring Clydesdale MPs have become the latest politicians to row over Brexit.

Lanark and Hamilton East SNP MP Angela Crawley this week attacked Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Tory MP and Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell for what she claims is his “disrespect for devolution” during the Brexit process.

In particular, she alleges that Mr Mundell “floundered” in the House of Commons when asked if the Scottish Government had, in any way, been consulted over the controversial strategy unveiled by Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers a fortnight ago.

At Scotland Office questions in Westminster, MS Crawley pressed Mr Mundell to end his government’s approach of “side-lining the devolved administrations” and asked him to “highlight what action he had taken to stand up for Scotland, in light of the Scottish Parliament refusing Brexit legislative consent.”

In response, Mr Mundell said he did highlight the Scottish Government’s recent Brexit proposal at the Chequers meeting.

Commenting, Ms Crawley said: “Theresa May’s Chequers plan demonstrates a change in direction by the UK government and one that will completely change the proposed arrangements for UK-wide co-ordination after Brexit. Moreover, their agreement to prepare for a likely no-deal outcome highlights the treacherous Brexit path Scotland is being led down.

“In his role, the Secretary of State has a responsibility to engage with the Scottish Government over the direction of Brexit, not continue his disrespect for devolution by side-lining the devolved administrations.

“The SNP Scottish Government has published yet another compromise position on Brexit and how best to protect the economy, jobs and living standards. It’s high time David Mundell looked seriously at the proposals to reach a common sense and rational approach.”