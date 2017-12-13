MP calls for review of RBS closures

A petition against the closure of RBS branches in Strathaven and Lesmahagow has been presented at Westminster by local MP Dr Lisa Cameron.

Dr Cameron said she has raised the petition as it is “essential” that the voices of those for whom the banks are a lifeline service, such as local businesses and the elderly, are heard

She continued: “We require our High Streets to thrive and removing our banks undermines, and badly affects, the most vulnerable in society.”

The petition states that the proposed closure of the branches unfairly affects rural communities and suggests that while 72 per cent of the bank is taxpayer-owned, rural taxpayers have been “unfairly targeted” by the closures.

It also said the biggest negative impact will be on the elderly and disabled, and calls for a full review into the decision.

Dr Cameron added: “It has been widely supported by the community and it urges RBS to rethink their flawed plans. Given that the public own a majority shareholding in RBS, I have requested an urgent meeting with the Treasury and will be requesting that they halt these closures.”