Lanark bank in debate

Lanark and Hamilton East SNP MP Angela Crawley has secured a Westminster debate this week on the closure of the Santander Lanark branch.

The Adjournment Debate will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 5.30pm and a UK Government Minister from the Treasury will respond.

The Lanark closure, planned for July, is part of Santander’s plans to reduce their UK branch network by a fifth.

The first Scottish closure is scheduled for April.

Ms Crawley commented this week, stating: “This is deench is not just an inconvenience – it is hugely important to the community and is a hammer blow to people in Lanark.

“People and businesses in my constituency depend on the face-to-face service they get within their local branch, especially those who are elderly, vulnerable, or live in rural areas.

“Santander must urgently re-think their plans to close their Lanark branch and I will do everything in my power to stop the closure.”

Meanwhile South of Scotland Labour MSP Claudia Beamish held a mimi-demonstration with party members outside the High Street branch.

She said: “This news that Santander are planning to close their Lanark branch is totally unacceptable and I am asking to meet with them urgently.

“My constituents need access to face to face banking. Deliveries of cash from retailers, mortgage advice and support for more vulnerable customers is vital.”