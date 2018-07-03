I’ll not grass on migrants says MP

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley has declared that she will not be a “border guard” for the government by reporting to the authorities anyone she encounters suspected of breaching immigration controls.

Her comment came following news that other MPs had, since 2012, reported 700 immigrants who came to them for help but who they suspected were staying in the country illegally.

Said the MP: “Campaigners have warned that elected representatives are acting as border guards, betraying the trust of their constituents and leaving vulnerable immigrants further isolated and marginalised. People approach their MPs for support, often as a last resort in a time of need. Migrants often need assistance and advice with their immigration, visas or citizenship applications.

“MPs are in a position of trust and authority, and it is a grotesque breach of that trust to inform on people who need their support to the Home Office. As a Member of Parliament, I pledge to represent and advocate for all people living in my constituency as equal members of the local community, regardless of their immigration status.”

She added: “I welcome all of my constituents to seek representation free from fear of immigration enforcement.”