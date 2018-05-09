High speed broadband connection nearing 100 per cent

More than 97 per cent of premises in South Lanarkshire are now connected to high speed broadband, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Goverment

The government has claimed that investment in a continuing programme to roll out broadband services has benefited every corner of the country – with new figures showing the huge increase in connectivity.

The figures, published in response to a recent parliamentary question, provide a local authority comparison of the current percentage of premises connected to fibre broadband – compared to the progress made by 2015 if the roll-out had been left to free market.

Lanark and Hamilton East SNP MSP Angela Crawley said: “These new figures show that every part of Scotland has benefited from the Scottish Government’s investment in broadband.

“In South Lanarkshire, including my own constituency, more than 9 in 10 homes are switched on rather than 8 in 10 if left to the free market.

“More than 95 per cent of Scotland’s homes and businesses are now able to connect to fibre broadband – with a target to reach 100 per cent by 2021.

“And our plans for a 30Mbps standard are much more ambitious the UK government’s 10Mbps – the Tories appear content to leave England in the slow lane.”