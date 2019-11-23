Greens select their candidate

The South Lanarkshire branch of the Scottish Green Party has announced that Erica Bradley-Young has been selected as the prospective candidate for the forthcoming General Election on December 12 for the East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow constituency.

Erica grew up in East Kilbride and has also lived in Strathaven.

She has a law degree and has spent the last five years working as a legal adviser supporting social housing tenants at risk of eviction across Lanarkshire.

She is passionate about reforming welfare provision so as to ensure that everyone can live in dignity.

The prospective candidate said: “With just ten years to turn the climate crisis around, local Green campaigners have been challenging elected representatives to step up to the plate on this.

“But many of them are still not listening, ploughing ahead with polluting schemes like dualling the Stewartfield Way.

“I am asking people to Vote Green to demand climate action.

“I will fight for a Scottish Green New Deal that will provide more local jobs and tackle the climate emergency by insulating homes, installing renewable energy and improving public transport,” she added.