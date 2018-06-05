Funding secured for public transport appraisal

SNP MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell has welcomed news that, following a reconsideration of their position by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, a Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG) will be funded for Clydesdale, allowing the STAG to progress to its next phase.

This means that scoring and tendering will take place over the coming months with a view to having this phase of the project completed by March 2019. Its purpose is to address the provision of travel options to improve access to employment and key services, as well as supporting tourism.

Ms Campbell said: “The previous phase of the STAG found a clear public desire to address the challenges of public transport provision in Clydesdale. We know the knock-on effects a lack of effective provision can mean for rural communities, so I am pleased that SPT have agreed to fund the STAG project in Clydesdale. This gives us a major opportunity to consider how we can increase the integration of our transport options, improve access to public transport and explore how we can strategically improve transport links in Clydesdale.”