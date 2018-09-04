Emergency meeting to discuss bridge’s future

An emergency public meeting has been called for tonight (Tuesday) by Pettinain Community Council to discuss a threat to the future of the Clyde Bridge connecting it to Carstairs Junction.

The hamlet faces the prospect of having its main road link to the outside world removed as South Lanarkshire Council does not have the £3m it would cost to rebuild the span that carries it over the river.

In a statement issued to the Gazette, a community council spokeswoman said: “The road is a major route and is not only used by Pettinain and Carstairs Junction but is also used by many commuters from outlying towns and villages. Despite what the South Lanarkshire Council (SLC) claim, emergency services and education transport do use the bridge.

“People who work in Carstairs/Carstairs Junction Primary School, State Hospital, local shop owners and staff and childcare establishments have all just had their journeys quadrupled. Commuters to West Lothian, Edinburgh, people who use the train. The railway staff. Everyone is affected.”

The meeting will be held in Pettinain Village Hall, beginning at 7.30pm.