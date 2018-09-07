Could Biggar and Douglas RBS branches be handed a reprieve?

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth has made a final appeal to bank bosses to reprieve branches in Biggar and Douglas which are facing closure.

An independent review carried out on behalf of RBS by Johnston Carmichael Chartered Accountants has just been completed with the results now being reviewed.

Colin Smyth has written to RBS chief executive Ross McEwan urging him to listen to customers and staff of the local branches and keep them open.

In his letter he has pointed out that since the bank has reported significant profits the latest independent survey of the views of bank customers showed that customers’ likelihood of recommending the bank has plummeted.