Corbyn calls at Carluke in Scottish tour

The Labour Party’s UK leader Jeremy Corbyn will be making a stop in Carluke tomorrow afternoon as part of his three-day tour of marginal Scottish constituencies.

He is due to meet with party members at the town’s Lifestyles Centre and will be campaigning alongside Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Carluke’s Lanark and Hamilton East Constituency, Andrew Hilland.

Mr Corbyn’s visit to the constituency, currently held by the SNP’s Angela Crawley with a narrow majority, is just as the local Labour Party launched an attack on the Conservative UK government’s Universal Credit reforms,

Labour claims that, of the 3,376 people now on that particular benefit in the constituency, over 400 of them working but, to receive the credit, forced into poorly-paid jobs.

Commenting on the welfare reforms, Mr Hilland said: “It’s a disgrace that hundreds of local workers could face sanctions on Universal Credit for being paid poverty wages.

“This isn’t the fault of working people – it’s the fault of the Tory Government and a broken economy which sees wages stagnant, a prevalence of zero-hours contracts and a soaring cost of living. A Labour government at Westminster would end insecure work and deliver a real living wage of £10 per hour.”