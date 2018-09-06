Consultation on new Carers’ Allowance

Local MSP Claudia Beamish is encouraging carers in South Lanarkshire to come forward and take part in a consultation about the new carers’ allowance.

Labour has launched a major discussion paper aimed at maximising the incomes of Scotland’s carers and, as the new supplement comes into effect the Labour party is asking carers how Holyrood can use the new powers over this allowance to increase support for carers and their families.

Welcoming the discussion paper, Ms Beamish said: “In South Lanarkshire there are 4850 carers entitled to Carers’ Allowance and it’s important that we hear from those people as they are the ones who can tell us what the priorities are.

“As co-convener of the Scottish Parliament Cross Party Group for Carers, and having long ago been a young carer, I take a keen interest in the challenges faced. For example, ideas already suggested are removing current limitations on other earnings, or time spent in education, which can make someone ineligible for receiving carers’ allowance. This paper is looking for the opinion of those directly affected.”

The paper can be found at https://scottishlabour.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Recognising-Carers-Carers-Allowance-Discussion-Paper.pdf and feedback cna be left via scotland@labour.org.uk.