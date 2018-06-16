Backing for cancer drug campaign

Local MSP Claudia Beamish is backing a campaign to ensure that the breast cancer drug Perjeta is made available to women in Scotland.

She recently joined secondary breast cancer patient and Perjeta Now campaigner Jen Hardy at Holyrood to support Breast Cancer Now’s petition calling for the manufacturer Roche, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Medicines Consortium to work together to agree a deal to finally make the drug routinely available on the NHS.

Perjeta gives patients with incurable breast cancer nearly 16 additional months of good-quality life, compared to the alternative treatment option.

While it has been the standard of care in England for more than four years, Perjeta has been rejected three times by medicines approval body the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) as it is not considered cost-effective.

Claudia said: “It is a travesty that women with incurable breast cancer living in Scotland are still missing out on a life-changing drug that is now routinely available in other parts of the UK. The precious extra time that Perjeta offers could mean the world to patients.”