Backing for campaign to end pay difference

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley is backing a campaign calling on the UK government to change the law to end pay discrimination against young people.

Under current UK legislation, younger workers can be paid lower wages, despite doing the same job. Since April 1, workers over 25 are entitled to a minimum wage of £7.83 an hour, while those aged 21 to 24 are entitled to £7.38, 18 to 20 year olds are entitled to £5.90, those under 18 are entitled to just £4.20 and apprentices can be paid as little as £3.70 an hour.

Ms Crawley is calling on the UK government to “stop discriminating against young people”, and to change the law to ensure that all workers are entitled to a real Living Wage – currently £8.75 in Scotland, £10.20 in London.

She said: “The UK government must stop discriminating against young people and change the law to ensure that all workers are entitled to a real Living Wage.

“It is completely unacceptable that younger workers are being penalised just because of their age, and with no account being taken of their needs, responsibilities and living costs.

“The Tories are letting young people down by refusing to end this pay discrimination - with many workers losing out on thousands of pounds a year.

“If the UK government won’t change the law then it must devolve the powers so that the Scottish Government can introduce a real Living Wage for all workers in Scotland.”