Assurance sought over “vital” bus service

SNP MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell has written to the leader of Scottish Borders Council, Shona Haslam, regarding the authority’s decision to withdraw its funding contribution for the 101/102 bus service.

This runs from Dumfries to Edinburgh via Biggar and the withdrawal would take effect from August, when the contract for the service is up for renewal.

Scottish Borders Council at present contributes around 33 per cent of the funding for the service, which stops at Biggar, as well as Abington, Lamington, Crawford and Roberton.

The route also services West Linton and Carlops.

Ms Campbell has written to the council to seek a reversal in its decision and to SPT to seek an urgent meeting to discuss how the current level of service to/from Edinburgh can be maintained.

She said: “The 101/102 service provides a vital and essential link to and from Edinburgh. I am asking that the council reconsiders this decision and to put back its funding contribution given the strategic importance this route has for many people who live across Midlothian, Borders, South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

“This is a well-used route which takes people to work, school, and training. For many of the communities serviced by this bus route, it is the only public transport link to our capital city. I am requesting an urgent meeting and dialogue in order to get assurance that this service will not be lost.”