Police advise drivers to avoid travelling tonight in southern and central Scotland

Police Scotland is advising drivers in much of the southern and central belt areas to avoid travelling on the roads tonight, following a warning by the Met Office of severe weather between 9pm tonight and 5am tomorrow.

The areas affected are: Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, North Lanarkshire, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

The Stage Four AMBER warning has been issued as a result of severe snow showers forecasted for these areas overnight and Police Scotland advises that if you do travel, you are likely to experience severe delays of several hours or more.

Congestion caused by vehicles may restrict emergency, recovery or winter maintenance vehicles from providing essential assistance or from clearing roads.

Drivers of HGVs should drive with extreme caution and be aware that you may be requested to park at a suitable position by the police.

Head of Road Policing, Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, said: “Weather conditions over the last few days have been extremely challenging, and this forecast of even more extreme conditions over the next day or so in these areas mean that we have to advise drivers to avoid travelling, and if they do, to expect severe delays of several hours or more.

“We urge people to think very seriously as to whether their journey is really necessary and is worth the risk, and if they decide they really have to travel, to be fully prepared to be self resilient. If you need medication for example, ensure you have it with you.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth considering postponing your journey or making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

“If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes. Listen to media broadcasts, especially local radio, and visit the Traffic Scotland website.”

Weather forecasts are constantly being monitored at Traffic Scotland and will be updated as and when things change.