Playpark opens at Carstairs Junction

A big crowd - and most of the children from the local primary school - turned out to witness the official opening of a new playpark at Carstairs Junction.

Funded through a grant from waste management firm Viridor, matched by funds raised by the villagers themselves, the park’s official opening was performed by Provost Ian McAllan, accompanied by his Clydesdale East South Lanarkshire Council colleagues, Councillors Eric Holford and Alex Allison.

Jim Burt, Carstairs Community Council chair and one of the main players in getting the park built, was also in attendance.

At the event Councillor Holford said: “I am very pleased to see this project finally completed. It has been a long hard road for the community to plan for this and raise both a significant grant from Virador and then to raise the rest of the money required for the matched funding.”

Councillor Allison commented: “Carstairs Junction is in the midst of a resurgence with an excellent new school and significant investment by the council in housing. But what is really most pleasing is to see is the community spirit with a strong Community Council and a very active Parent Teacher Council.”

Provost Ian McAllan said: “I am absolutely delighted for Carstairs Junction - this really is the perfect example of ‘community in action’ and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Jim Burt and numerous other villagers. It was a real honour to open this lovely new park and it will be a fantastic asset for all”