Top honour for NHS Lanarkshire chairwoman

Neena Mahal has been congratulated for securing an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Neena, who has been chairwoman since 2013 and a non-executive board member for eight years prior to that, is receiving the honour for services to healthcare.

She said: “I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. It was a total surprise and I am grateful to whoever nominated me.

"I have been enormously proud and privileged to lead NHS Lanarkshire and I want to pay tribute to my colleagues and the staff for their achievements, efforts and support.

"I would also like to thank my wonderful family for all their encouragement and backing over the years. This would not have been possible without them.”

Heather Knox, chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, congratulated Neena on behalf of her colleagues.

She said: "This richly deserved honour is recognition of the outstanding contribution Neena makes, not only as chair of NHS Lanarkshire but through the valued input she has made across a wide range of organisations locally and nationally.

“Neena’s commitment to delivering the very best for our population consistently shines through.

"Her passion and drive have been at the beating heart of NHS Lanarkshire throughout her time on the board. We are delighted to see her included in the honours list.”

Neena has made a contribution to the NHS for 17 years starting as a non-executive board member and then becoming chairwoman of NHS Lanarkshire. As well as leading the board through a number of challenges, including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, she has contributed to a number of national areas of work.

Neena started her career as a careers guidance adviser and has also worked in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion. She is passionate about supporting people to fulfil their potential through personal development.

She has served on the boards of various organisations over the last 30 years, including National Museums Scotland and BBC Children in Need.