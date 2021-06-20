Tesco appeals for Clydesdale volunteers

Tesco needs help with its summer food collection in Clydesdale.

From Thursday, July 15, to Saturday, July 17, charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust will be collecting long-life food in large Tesco stores, including Carluke and Lanark, as part of a special Tesco Food Collection to support children and families in the summer holidays.

Food donated by Tesco customers will support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and local charities supplied by FareShare.

Tesco will top up customer donations made in store by 20 per cent in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive at FareShare, said: “More people than ever are struggling to put food on the table and will do for months, if not years, to come as the economy recovers.

“We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food remains high.

“We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer just two hours of their time this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed long-life food to those who need it most.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust urged others to give their support by becoming digital volunteers and spreading news of the collection via social media.

She said: “We’re seeing more people than ever struggling in extreme poverty and pushed to the doors of food banks because they do not have enough money to survive. This isn’t right.

"Over the last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support people in Carluke and Lanark have shown towards food banks in our network by donating food at Tesco.

"This summer, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in store, and encourage friends and family to donate. Together we can make a difference and work towards building a hunger free future.”